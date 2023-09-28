Live
Famous Balapur Laddu is ready for auction today at a whopping price
In view of election season, all eye are on Balapur Laddu auction this year. It is known that political leaders or their family members actively participate in laddu auction and win it considering auspicious. This time, several ticket aspirants are expected to join the auction.
Last year, the Balapur Ganesh Laddu has been auctioned at a rate of Rs 24,60,000 and the highest bidder was Ranga Reddy Farmers' association convener Vangeti Laxma Reddy.
The laddu auction began in 1994 and continued till date. Laddu auction was not conducted in 2020 due to Corona pandemic.
Details of Laddu auction from 1994
1994 - Kolana Mohan Reddy at Rs 450
1995 - Kolana Mohan Reddy at Rs 4,500
1996 - Kolana Krishna Reddy at Rs 18,000
1997 - Kolana Krishna Reddy at Rs 28,000
1998 - Kolana Mohan Reddy at Rs 51,000
1999 - Kallem Pratap Reddy at Rs 65,000
2000 - Kallem Anjireddy in 2000 at Rs 66,000
2001 - Raghunandanchari at Rs 85,000
2002 - Kandada Madhav Reddy at Rs 1,05,000
2003 - Chigirintha Bal Reddy at Rs 1,55,000
2004 - Kolana Mohan Reddy at Rs 2,01,000
2005 - Ibrahim Shekhar at Rs 2,80,000
2006 - Chigirintha Shekhar Reddy at Rs 3,00,000
2007 - Raghunandarchari at Rs 4,15,000
2008 - Kolana Mohan Reddy at Rs 5,07,000
2009 - 5,15,000 in 2009
2010 - Kodali Sridharbabu at Rs 5,25,000
2011 - Kolana Brothers at Rs 5,45,000
2012 - Pannala Govarthan Reddy in 2012... Rs.7,50,000
2013 - Thigala Krishna Reddy at Rs 9,26,000
2014 - Singireddy Jaihind Reddy at Rs 9,50,000
2015 - Kolana Madan Mohan Reddy at Rs 10,32,000
2016 - Skylab Reddy at Rs 14,65,000
2017 - Nagam Tirupati Reddy at Rs 15,60,000
2018 - Srinivasgupta at Rs 16,60,000
2019 - Kolana Ramireddy at Rs 17,60,000
2020 Can't be auctioned due to Corona.
2021 - Marri Shashank Reddy, MLC Ramesh Yadav at Rs 18,90,000.