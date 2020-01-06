Fast-court inquiry sought in to atrocities on women

Adarshnagar: MLC S Ramulu Naik demanded that the State government conduct fast-court inquiry into all the cases related to atrocities against women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

He was speaking at the preparatory meeting held for 'Yudhaberi' public meeting to be organised by SC, ST, BC and minority leaders at Kongara Kalan on March 8, here at New MLA Quarters on Sunday.

Mala Mahanadu president G Chennaiah and TPCC SC cell chairman K Maheshwar Raj spoke on the occasion. G Chennaiah said that preparatory meetings for 'Yuddhaberi' meeting at all the 16 old district headquarters, starting from Khammam on January 16.

He called upon people from SC, ST, BC and minority communities to attend the Kongara Kalan public meeting in large numbers to make it successful. National leaders and leaders from various people associations would participate in the preparatory meetings, he said.