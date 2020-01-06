Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Fast-court inquiry sought in to atrocities on women

Fast-court inquiry sought in to atrocities on women
Highlights

MLC S Ramulu Naik demanded that the State government conduct fast-court inquiry into all the cases related to atrocities against women belonging to...

Adarshnagar: MLC S Ramulu Naik demanded that the State government conduct fast-court inquiry into all the cases related to atrocities against women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

He was speaking at the preparatory meeting held for 'Yudhaberi' public meeting to be organised by SC, ST, BC and minority leaders at Kongara Kalan on March 8, here at New MLA Quarters on Sunday.

Mala Mahanadu president G Chennaiah and TPCC SC cell chairman K Maheshwar Raj spoke on the occasion. G Chennaiah said that preparatory meetings for 'Yuddhaberi' meeting at all the 16 old district headquarters, starting from Khammam on January 16.

He called upon people from SC, ST, BC and minority communities to attend the Kongara Kalan public meeting in large numbers to make it successful. National leaders and leaders from various people associations would participate in the preparatory meetings, he said.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top