FGG demands CM to junk overseas education scheme

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy halt the overseas education scheme, stating that the 2013 initiative was no longer relevant in view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The state government had started the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme in 2013 with the aim of providing the benefits of higher education in foreign universities to meritorious BC, SC, ST, EBC, and Minority students. Since its inception, close to 5,000 students have travelled abroad to pursue higher studies in universities across countries like the UK, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Germany. This figure includes 2,226 BC students and nearly 2,300 students from SC and other categories.

A total of close to Rs 1,200 crores has been spent on scholarships since the scheme began; however, the FGG asserts that the scheme is not achieving the desired results.





The FGG said that although the scheme was meant for poor students whose income from all sources should be less than Rs 5 lakhs per annum, selection procedures are allegedly favouring rich people and those with political connections.

FGG President M Padmanabha Reddy further noted critical systemic failures. He stated that the Government has no information on whether the students are returning to India after their higher studies. Furthermore, there are no hand-holding facilities for returned students to help them utilise their newly acquired skills for their improvement.

Reddy also criticised the inclusion of subjects like Humanities, Economics, Accounts, Arts, and Law. For example, a student pursuing higher studies in Law in the Philippines or South Korea may not be helped after returning, as the laws are different for every country. The FGG president further highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 calls for re-imagining higher education to be globally competitive while remaining locally rooted. The University Grants Commission (UGC) recommended the establishment of campuses of 12 top foreign universities in India in 2023. Already, some top universities have opened their campuses in Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region. Reddy noted that during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of the UK, an agreement was concluded for opening top UK universities in India.

The FGG concluded that the scheme, which was envisaged in 2013, is not relevant now in view of the NEP 2020. The FGG urged the Chief Minister to re-examine the scheme and take suitable steps to secure the admission of poor students from SC, ST, BC, EBC, and minorities in the campuses of reputed foreign universities being established in the country.