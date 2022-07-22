Film producers to take a call on shootings tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telugu Film Producers Council will be holding a meeting on Saturday and discuss whether to stop or continue the ongoing film shooting without stating to shoot new films.

Telugu Film Producers Council conducted a meeting on Thursday and informed that the council has no intention of stopping the production of new films, and the council is ready to discuss the problems of the producers. The council members have been asked to meet on July 23 to discuss the agenda. A special general body meeting will take place here in the Filmnagar Housing Complex. Members would be discussing whether to stop or continue the ongoing films shooting without starting to shoot new films.

The agenda of the special general body meeting will be to discuss the various aspects surrounding the theatrical business. The council will discuss the role of OTT in the theatrical revenue model, VPF charges, Role of Managers, Artists/Technician issues.

They will also be discussing on the ticket rates being imposed on big and medium-budgeted movies. Working conditions, rates as well as the cost of production will also be given special emphasis. The meeting will also involve federation issues, role of managers, actors/technicians.

Producers Dil Raju, Prasanna Kumar, Gemini Kiran, Vadlapatla Mohan, Natti Kumar, Eluri Surender Reddy, Abhishek Nama and other were present during the meeting.