Live
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
- Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
- PC Mohan flags risks of appeasement politics
Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
Highlights
A fire broke out at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad, causing panic among guests and staff.
A fire broke out at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad, quickly spreading and filling the building with thick smoke, causing panic among guests and staff. Everyone rushed to get out of the hotel.
Firefighters arrived quickly and put out the fire. Fire Officer Venkanna explained that the fire started due to electrical wiring issues on the first floor. Thankfully, there were no casualties or property damage, and the situation is now under control.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT