  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
x

Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported

Highlights

A fire broke out at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad, causing panic among guests and staff.

A fire broke out at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad, quickly spreading and filling the building with thick smoke, causing panic among guests and staff. Everyone rushed to get out of the hotel.

Firefighters arrived quickly and put out the fire. Fire Officer Venkanna explained that the fire started due to electrical wiring issues on the first floor. Thankfully, there were no casualties or property damage, and the situation is now under control.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick