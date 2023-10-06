Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from textile store in Ramnagar

Hyderabad: Panic triggered in residents of Ramnagar after a major fire broke out in a textile store in wee hours of Friday. The police informed that no casualties were reported. It is learnt that a short circuit caused the fire. It is reported that locals noticed fire and thick smoke coming from the locked store and alerted the fire department and police.



Two fire engines rushed to the spot doused the fire within an hour. The store was full of cotton, fiber and cloth material due to which thick smoke engulfed the surrounding areas.

Officials said the cost of the property damage was yet to be estimated.

The police has registered a case and are investigating.