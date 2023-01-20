Fire breaks out in a private hospital in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Residents of Kukatpally were left on edge after a fire broke out at a private hospital on Friday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The fire took place at Amor Hospital in Kukatpally and was quickly brought under control by firefighting teams. According to the sources, the fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

The incident caused panic among patients, their attendants and hospital staff. This comes just a day after another fire broke out at a commercial complex in Secunderabad, where rescue operations are still ongoing.