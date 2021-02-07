Flood victims stage protest in front of GHMC office

Hyderabad: Flood victims protested in front of GHMC head office demanding justice as they did not get any help from the government.

A group of flood victims of Basheerbagh staged a protest at GHMC head office here on Saturday. The victims had lost their houses in the recent floods and they visited several government offices for relief but in vain. Hence, to express their grievances to the officials and demand for the justice they held a protest.

"Due to the recent floods we lost our houses and the officials told that they will allot a house for them. Though we visited several offices and we did not receive proper response from the officials. I request the officials to look into the issue and allot a house for us" said a flood victim. Lakshmi, another flood victim said we visited officers regarding our house issue and none of them helped. During the floods we received Rs 10,000 but the officials at that time promised to allot the houses also to those who lost during floods.