Floriculturists at loss despite blooming business

Mehdipatnam: Flower business at Gudimalkapur market bloomed this year, one of the biggest flower markets in Telangana, as there were no restrictions and its festive time. But farmers were seemed to be unhappy despite good sale. They alleged irregularities in the import and export of flowers as the commission agents were 'extorting' huge commissions from them.

Though the revenue increased in the market, farmers were getting the same amount as earlier. The market receives nearly 400 quintals of flowers from farmers of various districts of the State.

A group of farmers, who came to the market to inquire about the percentage, said that flowers were brought to the market daily but there is no track or control on percentage at the Commission Agent Office in the market.

A floriculturist from Ranga Reddy district, growing marigold, rose and jasmine, M Seenu alleged that commission agents were collecting huge commission from them. 'Normally the commission agents have to charge 8 to 10 per cent only depending on the season. But we are being forced to cough up 40 per cent of commission to the agents. In case, if we decline to pay the commission, they will not allow our flowers into the market,' he informed.

Seenu said this issue was brought to the notice of the authorities concerned but in vain. From the last seven months, the commission agents have been charging 40 per cent and we have to pay as accordingly to get the flowers into the market, he added. Farmers also claimed that the commission agents were not informing them about the nominal income of the market. They said that no official was noting down the details of the purchase and sales, leading to exploitation in the market. They said that no one in the market except one or two, follow rules.

The details of sales are not recorded in the office, though the official is supposed to record market sales from time-to-time. When contacted, the higher official said that the department doesn't know about this matter and will hold a meeting with commission agents to put an end to the exploitation in the market. Many agents in the market need to cooperate and charge only 8 to 10 per cent of commission fixed by the market committee, the official added.