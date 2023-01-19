Fluctuating weather sparks uptick in viral infections

Hyderabad: Hospitals in the city have seen a spurt in flu and viral infection cases, specially among children and senior citizens due to frequent weather fluctuations since the last two weeks. Almost 50-60 percent patients come with viral infection like dengue, chicken pox, typhoid, viral fever with 103-104 temperature, weakness, chills. About 30-40 per cent have been suffering from bacterial infections, like throat, urine, lungs and stomach.

Doctors say that one of the elements contributing to the outbreak of the viral fever is the shift in temperature, which includes warm circumstances during the day and cool conditions from late evening to early morning. The air is cooler and less humid, which can help some viruses grow and spread more easily, increasing the number of viral infections. During winter, nasal mucus becomes drier and stickier, which might facilitate the spread of viruses. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus infections that cause bronchiolitis, common cold, strep throat or sore throat and stomach flu are among frequent ailments in winter."

Speaking to the Hans India, Dr Swamy Sandeep, consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, said, "I receive almost 40-50 patients coming with viral infections, like dengue, running nose, typhoid everyday. One of the main reasons for the spurt in viral infections is the constant fluctuation of weather. 70 percent infections is caused due to change in weather conditions and faster spread of virus, whereas, the other 30 percent is due to consumption of junk food and low consumption of liquids, he said.

Almost 50-60 percent come up with viral infections like chicken pox, dengue, fever with temperatures of 103 to 104, chill, running nose and weakness. However, these infections are usually cured within four-five days. Another 30-40 patients are seen with bacterial infections like throat, lung, stomach and urine. But these infections prevail for a long duration among patients and can be cured by antibiotics.

Dr Siri Kamath, senior consultant physician, said, "the last two-three weeks have seen an increase in upper respiratory and lower respiratory tract infection cases. Patients with fever, cough, sore throat and runny/stuffy nose usually recover with IV hydration, anti-virals, antibiotic treatment and supportive therapy."

As far as viral fever without features of respiratory tract involvement are concerned, "yes, such cases are also seen". Usually, initial tests are sent to rule out typhoid, dengue, malaria, Covid and urinary tract infections, as these are the most common. Simultaneously treatment is also started for all possible causes of fever compatible with the patient's clinical features."

When asked about the precautions to be taken to avoid viral infections, doctors said, "one should wear full clothes as there is a rise in mosquito menace, social distancing, consumptions of liquids, avoid consuming junk food and maintain proper immunity.