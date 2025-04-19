Focus on environmental protection & human-free agriculture: PJTAU V-C

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah, said research should focus on environmental protection and advancement of human-free agriculture.

He chaired the 48th meeting of the Research and Extension Advisory Council on Friday. While speaking at the event, Professor Janaiah emphasised the need for institutions and systems to adapt to changing circumstances. He noted that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) periodically implements reorganisation measures to tackle modern challenges. After assuming his role as Vice-Chancellor, he initiated a series of changes within the university, which are being executed in phases. He explained that high-yield policies were once adopted to ensure food security, leading to the establishment of numerous irrigation projects and fertiliser factories. As a result, food grain production has significantly increased. He mentioned that Telangana now achieves yields comparable to national levels observed between 1947 and 1950.

However, Janaiah pointed out that new challenges arising from changing climatic conditions and increased production must be addressed. He advocated for a sharper focus on natural farming, organic practices, artificial intelligence, drone technology, and robotics, urging research in these areas. He also stressed the importance of implementing policies for nature conservation and prioritizing the preservation of indigenous crop varieties.

On June 2, the university will provide quality seeds to two or three farmers in every village across the state. Janaiah predicted that human-free agriculture could be realised by 2047 and outlined steps the state government would take to capitalise on opportunities for exporting more food products, with the university serving as a knowledge partner in these efforts. He noted that the potential exists for the state to export rice worth approximately Rs 20,000 crore annually, although necessary resources are currently lacking.

Janaiah suggested focusing on research aimed at enhancing the value of food products. During the meeting, Dr Balaram, Director of Research, and Dr Yakadri, Director of Extension, presented reports for 2022-23 and 2023-24 concerning research and extension activities. Farmers also shared their perspectives on various issues. Vice-Chancellor Janaiah and other officials released CDs prepared by the university’s Electronics Department on a range of topics. Registrar Dr G E CH Vidyasagar presented a vote of thanks at the meeting attended by university faculty, scientists, farmers, and representatives from horticulture and animal husbandry universities.