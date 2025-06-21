Food safety teams raid 90 bakeries across Hyd

Hyderabad: As many as 90 bakeries in Hyderabad were found to be flouting food safety and hygiene standards following extensive inspections conducted across the city on Friday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Food Safety Officers. On a single day, the Food Safety Officers inspected 90 bakeries, acting on direct instructions from GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan.

During the raids, officers commonly observed violations such as insect infestations on the premises, littering of food waste on the floor, and open dustbins. Additionally, FSSAI licenses were not prominently displayed, and ‘best before’ or ‘use by’ dates were often omitted for food articles presented for sale. Furthermore, health records of food handlers and water analysis reports were not maintained, and food handlers were frequently found without hairnets. The food safety officers directed all bakery owners to strictly maintain hygiene standards in the preparation of food items, ensure clean kitchen premises, and maintain proper labelling of food items on display. The officers reiterated that failure to comply could result in legal action and the possible closure of establishments.