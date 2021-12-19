Forces to remain at LAC: IAF chief

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said that complete disengagement at the Line of Actual Control with China has not taken place, hence the force continues to remain deployed at forward locations. He participated in the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that the stand-off with China is still there and disengagement has taken place in certain areas, only in Ladakh. He said that Indian Air Force is prepared to take on any challenge at the borders. India and China are engaged around 20 months of stand-off at the LAC.

The Air Chief Marshal said, "The IAF is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent Air Force with new inductions like Rafale, Apache, Chinook and a wide variety of SAGW systems." He added that the induction of Rafale aircraft will be completed by February 2022. He said that out of 36 aircraft, 32 have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, three will arrive on time in February, he said.

Addressing the young officers, the Air Chief Marshal said that the IAF looks upon young and dynamic officers like them to carry forward the rich legacy of professional attitude, aptitude and temperament shown by the predecessors. "To be a good officer, you must have an overall appreciation of the nuances of all branches of IAF. Therefore, the ability to understand working of all branches - be it flying, technical, logistics, accounts or administration, will complement your basic professional knowledge and help you in becoming a thorough professional," he said. Stating that as a military officer they are bound to face certain hardships in their career, the IAF chief told them to never allow these hardships and constraints to affect them mentally and physically.