Foreign currency worth 12 lakhs seized at RGIA

Foreign currency worth 12 lakhs seized at RGIA
Highlights

A Dubai-bound passenger who was trying to smuggle foreign currency equivalent to Rs12 lakhs was apprehended by the sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

Acting on the suspicious movement, the officials of CISF apprehended a passenger traveling from Hyderabad to Dubai (EK 527) and screened the passenger baggage at the international departure.


Acting on the suspicious movement, the officials of CISF apprehended a passenger traveling from Hyderabad to Dubai (EK 527) and screened the passenger baggage at the international departure. They identified suspicious images, and upon the physical check, they found Rs 12 Lakhs worth of Dirhams concealed in the luggage. Later, the passenger was handed over to custom officials for further investigation.




