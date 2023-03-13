Former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy to join BJP

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy is all set to join the BJP in the next couple of days in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party national president JP Nadda in Delhi. Against this backdrop, he resigned from the Congress party's primary membership on Sunday. He sent his resignation to the party president. It may be noted here that Reddy had held discussions with the BJP national leaders but refrained from joining the party as it could not give him any assurance or clarity on his role.





Speaking to The Hans India, a senior BJP leader said, the initial talks with Reddy were with a minister and MP from Telangana; it was followed by party national leaders' interactiong with him. Recently, talks with former AP CM were renewed by emissaries of BJP national leadership. "The party sees him, if not directly, he could play an important role both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," he stated.





In Telangana, he could influence the settlers and a prominent community with strong political clout. Similarly, in AP people had a soft corner for him for giving up his post for a united AP. Also, Reddy has a clean image that adds to the party's image and agenda of corruption- free and good governance. "Other than his uncompromising stand on united AP, he was neither controversial nor faced any allegations despite, being in the Congress. That is another aspect that the saffron party sees him to welcome into the party," he pointed out.





However, keeping in view the earlier round of parleys between Reddy and party leaders, this time talk within the party circles was that he would be given a prominent position at the national level. Reddy is likely to join the BJP before Wednesday. However, the time and date are not yet finalised, said the party sources. When contacted a top leader of BJP from Andhra Pradesh said, "will see when it gets materialised,". He has no clue of Reddy's role as far as AP is concerned; if he joins the party it will be the party high command which will decide, he added.