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Former IPS officer Balasubramanyam passes away
In Short
Former IPS officer N Balasubramanyam passed away on Friday after battling cancer. Ex-Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar paid tribute, recalling his brave and dedicated service.
Hyderabad: Former IPS officer Balasubramanyam passed away on Friday morning after battling cancer. He was remembered by former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar as a courageous, dedicated and upright officer who served with distinction in the Intelligence Department during undivided Andhra Pradesh.
In a condolence message, Anjani Kumar said he had the honour of working with Balasubramanyam and described him as an officer of sharp intellect, integrity and quiet bravery. Though four years younger, he was senior in courage and commitment, Anjani Kumar recalled.
He said Balasubramanyam never sought the limelight but made significant contributions through his reports, analysis and fieldwork. He was dependable to seniors, affectionate towards juniors and a true friend to colleagues, he added.
Balasubramanyam is survived by his wife, children and other family members. Anjani Kumar expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.
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