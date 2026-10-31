Ramky-GVPR JV to execute Godavari project’s package II

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ratified the action taken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in notifying June 24, 2026, as the Date of Appointment for Package II of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme. The project aims to fill the Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water while rejuvenating the Musi River. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued G.O.Rt.No.971 on Friday to formalise the administrative decision.

Sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 7,360 crore, the project is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode, with the State government contributing 40 per cent of the funding and the concessionaire investing the remaining 60 per cent.

Package II has been awarded to M/s Ramky-GVPR JV, Hyderabad. The scope of work includes laying major MS pipelines connecting Ghanpur, Osmansagar, Muthangi and Himayathsagar, besides constructing water treatment plants, master balancing reservoirs, pump houses and civil support structures.

The infrastructure package includes a 120 MLD water treatment plant at Osmansagar and a 70 MLD treatment plant at Himayathsagar. It also involves constructing an 80 ML master balancing reservoir at Ghanpur, raw water storage facilities and integrated distribution networks.

According to the government order, the agency submitted its financial closure documents on March 12, 2026. Subsequently, the HMWSSB initiated processes relating to the Escrow Account Agreement and the Substitution Agreement, while concluding the Concession Agreement with the project's special purpose vehicle.

The government directed the HMWSSB Managing Director to ensure that the concessionaire achieves full financial closure within the stipulated period under Clause 22.1.1 of the Concession Agreement. The Managing Director must obtain confirmation from the agency and submit a compliance report to the government.

The mega project is expected to significantly strengthen Hyderabad's drinking water infrastructure while supporting the rejuvenation of the Musi River.