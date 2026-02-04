Former MIM MLA Quadri passes away

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen General Secretary and former legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. Associated with the party for several decades, Quadri was among the most trusted confidants of the late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, father of current AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

A four-time MLA, Quadri represented the Charminar constituency for three consecutive terms starting in 2004, before shifting to the Yakutpura seat in 2018. Citing health issues, he refrained from contesting the 2023 elections but continued serving the party in his capacity as General Secretary. Over the past few months, his health had deteriorated, necessitating multiple hospital admissions. His passing is widely mourned across the city’s political circles.