Free admission at Vedic School in Sangareddy dist

Hyderabad: The Dattagiri Maharaj Vedic School in Bardipur village of Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district has called applications for free admission into Vedic Pathashala.

In a press statement, Maha Mandaleshwar Peethadhipati Dr Siddeshwarananda Giri Maharaj and Dattagiri Charitable Trust Alladi Veeresham Gupta said that there were no restrictions and people from any caste can apply for admissions, which will be offered for free. The students who have passed class 5 and are below the age of 14 are eligible. Everyone who is interested in Vedas, regardless of caste, is eligible. They said that currently 90 students were studying various courses in Krishna Yajurveda in the ashram school. Free teaching, food and accommodation are provided to the students studying Vedas in the ashram.

They said that the students will be trained for six years. There will be teaching on the knowledge of Vedas in Pravesh, Vara and Pravara courses (Archaka, Paurohitya Shodasa Samskara Vidya). Alladi Veeresham. Students would have classes in Vedanta, Nyaya, Yoga Darshan, Meditation, Bhajan, ad book reading under the guidance of Siddheshwaranandagiri Maharaj. Currently, three teachers are working in the school. He explained that the application process has already started. The oral examination will be held on May 29. He highlighted that admissions will be held on June 5 and classes will begin with Linga Deeksha on June 12. Those interested can contact the Dattagiri Ashram office or call 91772 59329, 86392 58008 for more information.