Live
- As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists
- Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners
- ANRF selects 7 projects to drive innovation in India’s EV ecosystem
- iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price
- 'Hardest decision I’ve ever made': Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool exit at the end of season
- MP: Four killed in car-bike collision; Bhind MLA turns saviour for injured
- She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad
- Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad
- Capitalised on swinging ball to dismiss LSG’s top-3 batters quickly: Arshdeep
- Telangana transport minister urges RTC employees not to go on strike
Free admission at Vedic School in Sangareddy dist
The Dattagiri Maharaj Vedic School in Bardipur village of Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district has called applications for free admission into Vedic Pathashala.
Hyderabad: The Dattagiri Maharaj Vedic School in Bardipur village of Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district has called applications for free admission into Vedic Pathashala.
In a press statement, Maha Mandaleshwar Peethadhipati Dr Siddeshwarananda Giri Maharaj and Dattagiri Charitable Trust Alladi Veeresham Gupta said that there were no restrictions and people from any caste can apply for admissions, which will be offered for free. The students who have passed class 5 and are below the age of 14 are eligible. Everyone who is interested in Vedas, regardless of caste, is eligible. They said that currently 90 students were studying various courses in Krishna Yajurveda in the ashram school. Free teaching, food and accommodation are provided to the students studying Vedas in the ashram.
They said that the students will be trained for six years. There will be teaching on the knowledge of Vedas in Pravesh, Vara and Pravara courses (Archaka, Paurohitya Shodasa Samskara Vidya). Alladi Veeresham. Students would have classes in Vedanta, Nyaya, Yoga Darshan, Meditation, Bhajan, ad book reading under the guidance of Siddheshwaranandagiri Maharaj. Currently, three teachers are working in the school. He explained that the application process has already started. The oral examination will be held on May 29. He highlighted that admissions will be held on June 5 and classes will begin with Linga Deeksha on June 12. Those interested can contact the Dattagiri Ashram office or call 91772 59329, 86392 58008 for more information.