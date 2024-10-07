Free cancer screening for GHMC staff tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced a free cancer screening camp for GHMC employees on Tuesday, October 8 from 9 am to 5 pm.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata instructed all circle and zonal officers, along with Heads of Departments, to ensure that sick and suspicious individuals, including staff and workers, are sent to the head office for screening. Along with every circle and zonal officer, the HODs were asked to send ten workers for screening to the head office.

The Commissioner directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the screening camp. She emphasised that workers should arrive on an empty stomach to facilitate the tests.

According to GHMC, the free cancer screening camp is organised by Dr Vimalakar Reddy of Team Vimalakar Foundation in collaboration with KIMS, Sunshine Hospital, and various medical professionals. It aims to promote early detection and prevention of cancer.

The screening will include a range of medical tests, such as ultrasound, abdominal and UGI endoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, proctoscopy, ECG, 2D-echo, X-ray, complete blood profile (CBP), liver function tests, kidney function tests, serum creatinine, lipid profile, and screenings for HBSAG and HCV.