Free national autism helpline launched

Punjagutta: Pinnacle Blooms Network has launched the helpline number 9100181181 to provide free counselling and guidance to children with autism and their families across India.

Through this helpline, families with autism children can get free advice and guidance on how their child's health conditions, changes in their upbringing and deficiencies can be addressed.

Autism is a psychological and neurological disorder that is affecting children. Children with autism naturally have sensory and psychological problems.

The brain does not grow as it should. They feel lonely without meeting anyone, can't look into the eyes, can't even bear the light and noise, and suffer from many more problems. Their parents are emotionally disturbed.

Over the years, they have been protecting their children and experiencing the pain of what their situation will be like after them.

The Pinnacle Blooms Network says it has set up a free national helpline for advice and guidance to the autism affected families.

"Children born with autism should not be cursed," said Dr Srija Reddy Saripalli, founder of Bharath Health Care Private Limited, the parent body of Pinnacle Blooms Network.