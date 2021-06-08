Free online job fair for southern States by AISSIMC

Hyderabad: The All-India Small-Scale Industries Minorities Committee, in a bid to provide employment to youth and women in six southern States, is organising a free online job fair, ninth during the lockdown period, on June 19.The timings will be10.30 am 4.30 pm.

President of the committee S Z Sayeed said in a press release that so far the committee, under its 'Khud Kamao Khud Khao' programme, conducted several awareness programmes, including job fairs and eight online job fairs, which benefited more than 10,000 candidates in various fields. The committee also organises free online skill development training prior to every job fair.

He said around 15,000 candidates from Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and AP were registered with the committee, which is providing voluntary services for the past 15 years benefitting thousands of the unemployed youth. The committee is organising a virtual HR conference on June 12 for representatives of HR departments of companies which have job openings.

The candidates interested in jobs and HR event may register their names specifying the programme and date on WhatsApp (98499-32346). They will be intimidated about the timings of interview on Zoom App a day before the programme.