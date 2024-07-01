From a Probationary Officer to Chairman

Hyderabad: The FSIB, responsible for appointing senior executives to public sector financial institutions, has recommended Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the next Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI).

The recommendation of FSIB for appointing Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as chairman of SBI is a proud moment for the state of Telangana as he hails from this State.

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty has a vast experience of 36 years with SBI. He joined the Board of SBI as managing director in January 2020 and is currently heading International Banking, Global Markets & Technology verticals of the Bank.

Prior to the current assignment, Setty headed Retail & Digital Banking vertical. He has also been heading various task forces / committees formed by the Government of India. A Bachelor of Science graduate in Agriculture and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, he started his career with State Bank of India in 1988 as a Probationary Officer. Across a career spanning over three decades, he has rich experience in Corporate credit, Retail, Digital and International banking, and banking in developed markets.