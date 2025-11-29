From ring to remote: SEC announces symbols for GP polls

The State Election Commission (SEC) has released 30 symbols, along with one NOTA (None of the above), for the upcoming Sarpanch elections. These symbols will be provided to contesting candidates by the polling officer in their respective villages.

The State Election Commission on Friday released the list of symbols for the upcoming local body elections. Thirty symbols have been allotted for the Sarpanch elections, including the ring, scissors, bat, football, lady’s purse, TV remote, and toothpaste. For the ward office elections, 20 symbols have been released, such as frock, gas stove, gas cylinder, stool, almirah, and whistle. A “None of the Above” (NOTA) option will be available on all ballot papers. The notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) stated that upon the expiry of the deadline for withdrawal of candidature, the Returning Officer must prepare a list of contesting candidates in Telugu, using Form IX, separately for each Sarpanch and ward, as per Rule 14 of the conduct of election rules. This list should be published on the notice board of the Gram Panchayat office, or in a conspicuous place if the office is not available.

The list should contain the names of the candidates in alphabetical order in Telugu, as provided in their nomination papers. The arrangement of names shall be based on the first letter of the candidate’s name, regardless of whether it is a given name or a surname.

The initials, if any, prefixed to the candidate’s name shall be ignored for this purpose. If two candidates have the same name but different initials, their names shall be arranged inter se based on the first letter of the initial. Furthermore, if two or more candidates have the same name but different surnames, their names shall be arranged inter se in alphabetical order according to the surnames.

The notification said that if two or more candidates bear the same name and surname/initials, they should be distinguished by adding their occupation, residence, or another suitable identifier. In the list of contesting candidates, the names of such candidates shall be arranged in the order in which their nominations were received by the Returning Officer.

The Returning Officer will allocate the first symbol to the first candidate in the list. The same procedure will be followed for ward offices as well.