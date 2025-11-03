Live
From Vengala Rao Nagar to Shaikpet: BJP padayatra hits key Jubilee Hills areas
Hyderabad: The BJP on Sunday launched a high-energy Maha Padayatra this evening across the Jubilee Hills constituency, rallying behind its candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy in a coordinated show of strength ahead of the upcoming elections.
Beginning at 4 PM and continuing until 9 PM, the padayatra, like the earlier one, has a sweeping presence of state leaders from the two Telugu states, each leading marches through key neighborhoods to connect with voters and reinforce the party’s campaign message.
Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav commenced his walk from Venlgala Rao Nagar, moving through Meghna Centre, where local residents gathered to greet him with slogans and saffron flags. Simultaneously, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy entered Shaikpet village, engaging with community members and emphasising the BJP’s development agenda. In Borabanda and Sainagar, MP DK Aruna led a spirited procession drawing large crowds and energising party cadres.
MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy joined the padayatra in Borabanda before continuing through Ram Nagar, Vijaya Nagar and Vinayaka Nagar, where he addressed local concerns and highlighted the BJP’s governance priorities.
Meanwhile, MLA Palvai Harish made his way through Srinagar Colony Park, interacting with families and youth groups. MP Raghanandan Rao marched through Sri Krishna Nagar’s A Block, where supporters lined the streets in anticipation. Telangana BJP Sate unit President N Ramchander Rao took charge of the padayatra in Karmik Nagar and Rahmat Nagar Division, in line with the party’s commitment to grassroots outreach. MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana has toured the PS Nagar in a day of intense political engagement.
The padayatra was a door-to-door campaign as part of the BJP’s strategic push in Jubilee Hills.