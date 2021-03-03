G Kishan Reddy gets Covid jab, allays fears on vax

Secunderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday said that nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people. He took a vaccine shot as a part of the second phase of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital here.

Speaking to the media he said, "Nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in the government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people. The Indian government aims to make the count of vaccination centres reach 20,000. The vaccine shots given in government hospitals are free and people need not pay any amount, while the private hospitals that are assigned as vaccination centres charge Rs 250 per vaccine dose."

He further said that the second phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 has started from March 1, 2021, targeting individuals who are above 60 years of age and above 45 years of age with comorbidity. As a part of the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the vaccine jab.

Reddy warned of stringent action against the private hospitals which fleeced the citizens for Covid vaccination. He said that a private hospital should not charge more than Rs 250 to administer a single dose of vaccine to the registered citizens. If any hospital is found collecting more money, the management would face stern legal action.

Reddy praised the State government for taking up the vaccination programme successfully in coordination with the union government. He appealed to people to come forward for vaccination as it is approved by ICMR and tested. There was no need to get panic and the government is ready dispel all the doubts about the vaccine, he added,

Newly elected GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijay Laxmi also got vaccinated at NIMS. She said that the Telangana government took up the vaccination drive throughout the state, made all necessary arrangements and provided infrastructure to make the vaccination successful. Every person above 60 and people aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities must have covid to make the country corona free, she said. The minister also appealed to all the people to come forward and participate in the vaccination drive without any fear. He also said that everyone must take utmost care and follow all the safety measures required. "India has fought the battle with COVID-19. So, I appeal to everyone to follow all the safety measures like a face mask, sanitization and social distancing."

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)

India commenced its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1, were able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from Monday onwards.

The Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitor real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, according to a statement by the Union Health Ministry. 15,510 new COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,10,96,731, including 1,68,627 active cases and 1,07,86,457 recoveries. The death toll now stands at 1,57,157.