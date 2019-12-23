Gachibowli: Citizens Hospitals offers paediatric super speciality

Gachibowli: Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Swarajya Lakhsmi said well-being of children's health is utmost important. They are future of our nation, she said. She was the chief guest at the inauguration of Department of Paediatric and Paediatric Super Speciality at Citizens Specialty Hospitals here on Saturday.

Ravikiran, facility director of the hospitals, said there is a need to fill the gap between super speciality medical services between western countries and India. He expressed hope that the new Paediatric Super Speciality at Citizens Specialty Hospitals will try its best in this regard.

Citizens Hospitals, Paediatricians Dr Ravinder Goud, Dr Paritosh Anand, Dr Swarup Kumar Dr Jamir Arlikar and Dr Prashant Patil were present during the launch program and briefed the gathering about the department and its services.