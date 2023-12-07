Live
Just In
Gaddam Prasad, the new Speaker for Telangana Assembly
In 2012, Prasad Kumar served as the Textile Minister in the then Chief Minister Nallari Kirankumar Reddy's cabinet
Hyderabad : Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar will act as the new Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly. His name was finalized by the Congress leadership. In 2012, Prasad Kumar served as the Textile Minister in the then Chief Minister Nallari Kirankumar Reddy's cabinet. He who is the main follower of Revanth Reddy has now got the post of Speaker.
Damodara Rajanarsimha, who won the SC quota, got the post of minister and Prasad was given the post of speaker by the administration. With this, Dalit social circles are expressing joy.
Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana. In this context, the authorities have made arrangements at the LB Stadium. The dignitaries including Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were present during the swearing-in ceremony.