  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Gaddam Prasad, the new Speaker for Telangana Assembly

Gaddam Prasad, the new Speaker for Telangana Assembly
x
Highlights

In 2012, Prasad Kumar served as the Textile Minister in the then Chief Minister Nallari Kirankumar Reddy's cabinet

Hyderabad : Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar will act as the new Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly. His name was finalized by the Congress leadership. In 2012, Prasad Kumar served as the Textile Minister in the then Chief Minister Nallari Kirankumar Reddy's cabinet. He who is the main follower of Revanth Reddy has now got the post of Speaker.

Damodara Rajanarsimha, who won the SC quota, got the post of minister and Prasad was given the post of speaker by the administration. With this, Dalit social circles are expressing joy.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana. In this context, the authorities have made arrangements at the LB Stadium. The dignitaries including Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X