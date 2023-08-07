Gaddar left without fulfilling ambitions of Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Public singer Gaddar's mortal remains were kept at LB Stadium for public viewing. A large number of leaders, celebrities and people gather to see him for the last time and bid a tearful farewell. Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy also paid tribute to Gaddar at LB Stadium.



Speaking on this occasion, Kishan Reddy said that Gaddar's death is very painful. He expressed regret that he left without fulfilling the ambitions of the Telangana state. He said that even after the formation of Telangana, the problems in the state remained the same. He said that he was also told that he would contest the next election. He said that he was sad that Telangana did not come as he expected. On the other hand, Gaddar's last rites will be held with Telangana state government formalities.