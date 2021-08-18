Gandhi Hospital launches probe into alleged rape of two women

Secunderabad: The Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday launched a probe into the alleged rape of two women by the hospital staff. A four-member official team has been constituted to enquire into the whole episode. The committee consists of hospital Deputy Superintendent, RMO (Resident Medical Officer) lady RMO and head of the Gynaecology department.

Meanwhile, the Chilakalguda police formed special teams to trace the missing woman, aged around 40, who was allegedly raped by a lab technician and a security guard of the hospital. Four suspects in the case have already been detained by the police for questioning.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao said on Tuesday that the committee would investigate the matter internally from all aspects and submit a report to the chairperson, Telangana State Commission for Women V Sunita Laxma Reddy soon. She visited the hospital during the day and enquired about the incident with the authorities.

Dr Rao said the hospital management was cooperating with the police and furnishing all details to unearth facts of the case. The hospital had already handed over CCTV footages to the police. According to him, the whole premises is under surveillance. The footage will reveal if the incident took place.

Chilakalguda CI G Naresh said, "Based on the complaint we have registered a case. The suspects are being questioned, while the crime branch special teams are working to trace the woman. Once the investigation is completed, we will take necessary action against the culprits and book them as per the IPC sections."

Taking a serious note of the issue, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali held an urgent meeting with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officers and took stock of the situation. He instructed the police to speed up the investigation on a priority basis and resolve the matter at the earliest.

The Minister said, "Such incidents in our State are not acceptable. We are working round the clock to ensure women safety in our State gets priority. In order to reduce crime and enhance women safety we have installed a record number of CCTV cameras across the city and the State to ensure that the crime rate is reduced."

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that the government will seriously punish those involved in the alleged rape case in Gandhi Hospital here. After visiting the hospital, he asserted that those involved in the crime will be severely punished. He interacted with Superintendent Dr Raja Rao and other officials and got the details of the incident. "It is unfortunate that the incident took place at the hospital. He said those involved in the incident will not be spared by the police.