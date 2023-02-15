Gandipet Cheruvu to be promoted as tourist destination

Hyderabad: The famous Gandipet Cheruvu will be promoted as one of the best recreation and tourist destination soon. The State government will take up construction of a walking track and cycle rack in the first phase of the beatification work to be taken up at the water body.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a review on the beautification of Gandipet with officials here. She instructed State Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar to finalise the plans.

As part of the beautification work, parks will also be developed around the water body. The officials have also been asked to settle pending court cases with regard to land disputes in the Gandipet area. Ranga Reddy collector Harish and Revenue and officials of the Endowments and Revenue departments attended the review meeting.