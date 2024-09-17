Ganesh Visarjan Hyderabad 2024: Khairatabad Mahaganapati Shobhayatra Kicks Off

The much-anticipated Khairatabad Saptamukha Mahaganapati Shobhayatra has officially commenced, drawing large crowds of devotees to partake in the festive celebrations. The event began with the organizers conducting final pujas early this morning, culminating in the ceremonial lift of the Ganesha idol onto a massive tusker, facilitated by a crane.



As the procession unfolded, the air was filled with jubilant chants and shouts from the devotees, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The procession is set to proceed towards NTR Marg, with an anticipated arrival time of 1:30 PM at Crane No-4, where the idol will be immersed after the procession concludes.

In preparation for the festivities, police have implemented robust security measures to ensure the safety of participants and spectators alike. The Shobhayatra marks a significant highlight in the city's calendar, celebrating faith and community spirit as devotees come together to honor Lord Ganesha.