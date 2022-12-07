  • Menu
Gang war in Hyderabad Langarhouse

Highlights

Hyderabad; Youngster Irfan was kidnapped by the Shehans gang in Langarhouse. Irrfan was stripped naked and beaten up by Shehans gang members in a desolate area of Rajendranagar area.

They warned that if they don't listen to their gang, the same will happen to them all. Rajendranagar police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim and are investigating.

