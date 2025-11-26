Get loyal Cong workers elected as sarpanches in Sangareddy constituency: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy has advised his Sangareddy constituents to ensure victory of the 84 sarpanch candidates in the ensuing local body elections ‘who stood by the Congress even without money when we were not in power and during difficult times’.

Reddy said:“Do not select as Sarpanch candidates those who joined the party only after Congress came to power. In villages reserved for SC, BC, and ST, if there are genuine workers who are financially weak, choose them as candidates. Leaders and workers in those villages should support them financially and make them win”. In return, he promised: ‘I will arrange funds for the villages by involving CM Revanth Reddy”. Reddy said ‘explain to the public the schemes being implemented by CM Revanth Reddy under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge — such as free bus travel for women, gas cylinders for Rs 500, fine rice, Indiramma housing, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, Rs 500 bonus for paddy, new ration cards, and 200 units of free electricity — and seek votes. At the same time, he warned ‘any Congress worker or leader, however important, who works against the Congress Sarpanch candidate will not be forgiven’.

The senior Congress leader assured that ’with the cooperation of CM, Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, and TGIIIC chairperson Nirmala (Reddy’s spouse), arrangements are being made for the establishment of industries in Sangareddy. We are taking land for industries only from farmers who voluntarily come forward. Once industries are established, local youth will get employment and job opportunities. Nirmala is overseeing all works related to setting up industries in Sangareddy and Patancheru constituencies.

Reddy stated:“I am telling the Congress workers and leaders of Sangareddy constituency once again: in the elections that will be held three years from now, Nirmala will be the MLA candidate. Even if Rahul Gandhi, CM and PCC president Mahesh Goud jointly announce it, the Congress candidate will be Nirmala. Do not assume that I will contest. Follow Nirmala”.

He recalled ‘when I was MLA during the united AP Congress government, with the support of CMs YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Rosaiah, and Kiran Kumar Reddy, we brought many development activities such as an IIT, the Sangareddy-Patancheru four-way road, the Akola–Nanded road, Manjeera water supply to Sangareddy, the Agriculture University, and many more basic infrastructure projects. Even though I was defeated in the recent election, I am still bringing funds by speaking with CM”.

Reddy advised the party leaders to “mention this to people of the constituency as well. The four mandal party presidents will oversee the villages within their respective jurisdictions”.