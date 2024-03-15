GHMC Announces Demolition of 439 Illegal Buildings in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken significant strides in combating unauthorised constructions within its jurisdiction. According to GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, a total of 439 illegal structures have been demolished in the past three months alone, marking a decisive move towards urban planning compliance.

Rose emphasised the corporation's unwavering commitment to identifying and addressing buildings erected without proper permits. He stressed that this crackdown would persist, urging developers to adhere to the regulatory framework outlined by the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) when planning new projects.

Under the vigilant oversight of a dedicated task force, GHMC is actively pinpointing illicit layouts and structures. Zonal commissioners are diligently supervising the task force's operations to ensure swift action against unauthorised constructions, particularly those in their nascent stages.

TS-bPASS, introduced in 2020, revolutionised the building permission process in Telangana. Designed to expedite approvals for residential buildings meeting specific criteria, this system offers seamless online verification, streamlining construction endeavours across the state.