GHMC asks traders to renew trade licences

Hyderabad:Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) informed the traders to get their license renewed for the year 2024, as the current trade license expired on 31 December 2023. According to GHMC, a Trade License Certificate will be issued after the payment which will be valid from January 2024 to December 2024.

As per GO Rt No 459, dated June 22, 2017, of MA and UD on implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Norms (EODB), the trade license is renewed automatically on payment of the renewal fee.

The GHMC informed that on failing to renew the license on time, an additional fee shall be charged, on or before January 31, 2024, there will be no imposition of penalty, while, from February 1 to March 31, a 25 per cent of

penalty will be imposed and from April 1 onwards over 50 per cent penalty will be charged.

As per the resolution, if a trade is identified to be carried on without a license, a 100 per cent penalty will be imposed on the trader at the time of identification followed by a fine at 10 per cent every month until the trader obtains a trade license.

GHMC requested all the traders in Greater Hyderabad limits to avail the opportunity to obtain a trade license by making an online payment for obtaining Provisional Trade License Certificate immediately and renewing their license by January 31, 2024, in any Meeseva centres/ CSC in GHMC Head office and circle offices and those traders who have not obtained trade license so far are requested to apply for fresh trade license online or approach any Meeseva centres.