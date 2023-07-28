GHMC braces for heavy rains

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proactively formulated a comprehensive plan to address the monsoon emergencies. The aim is to mitigate the impact of heavy rains by managing water overflowing in low-lying areas and ensuring the safety of residents.

To ensure effective drainage and prevent waterlogging, GHMC officials have been instructed the cleaning and maintenance of sewerage lines, strong water drains, and roads during rains. According to GHMC, in order to ensure public safety, notices have been issued to owners of old and dilapidated buildings, emphasizing the importance of timely demolition or repair to avert any potential risks during the rainy season.

On Thursday, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Sreelatha Reddy and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose visited the control room of the GHMC office. During their visit, the they inquired about the complaints coming to the control room and the steps being taken to resolve them. It was explained that the staff of different departments are performing their duties in three shifts for 24/7. The weather department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy rains for the next 2-3 days and the minister asked people not to come out unless it is an emergency.

As a precautionary measure, as many as 455 teams are working under GHMC and also specially formed 399 Monsoon Emergency Teams and separate 30 DRF teams. People were asked to call the GHMC control room (040-21111111, 9000113667) for emergency services. GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that DRF, Traffic, Monsoon and Emergency teams have been responding to the orders from the control room. He said that there are many complaints like water stagnation, uprooted trees and sewage overflow and they are being resolved as soon as possible. Programs such as garbage removal and sanitation are also continuing without stopping, he said. He said that necessary repairs are being carried out from time to time in the damaged areas of the roads.

Moreover, GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi said that over 30 rehabilitation centers have been set up, one for each circle. Also prepared 130 relief centers under GHMC. 1097 motors are under GHMC to remove water. 9 teams have been specially arranged for garbage. She said there are 185 ponds and 35 ponds have reached FTL and all ponds are being monitored. The GHMC also identified 339 water logging points.

She said that the complaints received to the control room or the DRF control room are being cleared on the same day. All those working at the field level are alert in the wake of heavy rains. Monsoon emergency team with DRF, CRMP team a total of 2,111 personnel is working 24/7 in three shifts.