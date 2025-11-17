GHMC champions clean & eco-friendly city

Hyderabad: TheGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday organised a vibrant Happy Streets event at Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park, centred around the theme ‘Clean & Green Hyderabad’.

The programme highlighted GHMC’s continuous efforts to enhance sanitation, promote waste segregation, discourage littering, and encourage eco-friendly habits among citizens. A special emphasis was laid on sensitising children, recognising them as the future guardians of a greener and more sustainable Hyderabad.

Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti attended the event and stressed the importance of public participation in maintaining urban cleanliness and greenery.

Participants collectively took the Swachh City Heroes pledge, reaffirming their commitment to keeping the city clean. As part of the initiative, saplings were distributed to children, symbolising the message of nurturing an environmentally responsible society.