Tirupati: 3-day Jyestabhishekam to begin today
Tamil Nadu Electricity Rates Surge: New Tariffs Effective July 1
Top priority to protection of women
New SP assures to extend quality services to people
Legal circles: BRS leader files writ seeking direction not to demolish party office
Come out of NDA, Raghavulu tells TDP, JSP
Mayor seeks MLAs' support to develop Kurnool city
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 16 July, 2024
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Today
Over 100 students taken ill due to food poisoning at SW hostel
GHMC chief Amrapali Kata orders officials to focus on Swachh Autos’ attendance
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, instructed officials to focus on the attendance of swachh autos...
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, instructed officials to focus on the attendance of swachh autos plying the city roads. She directed Zonal Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, and entomology wing officers to maintain absentee details of Swachh Autos and ensure that they adhere to timetables.
In a teleconference on Monday, the Commissioner directed officials to ensure that Swachh Autos collect garbage from commercial areas only at night. Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner, Upender Reddy, has been charged with the task of developing a sanitation role model.
The Additional Commissioner (UCD) was also directed to review parking rates in cinema theatres. Illegal construction will also be a priority for the senior officials.
The GHMC Commissioner asked officials to complete the tender process for undertaking the construction of large sumps. Information on dengue cases is also expected to be shared with the head office on a daily basis.