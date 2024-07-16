GHMC chief Amrapali Kata orders officials to focus on Swachh Autos’ attendance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, instructed officials to focus on the attendance of swachh autos plying the city roads. She directed Zonal Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, and entomology wing officers to maintain absentee details of Swachh Autos and ensure that they adhere to timetables.

In a teleconference on Monday, the Commissioner directed officials to ensure that Swachh Autos collect garbage from commercial areas only at night. Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner, Upender Reddy, has been charged with the task of developing a sanitation role model.

The Additional Commissioner (UCD) was also directed to review parking rates in cinema theatres. Illegal construction will also be a priority for the senior officials.

The GHMC Commissioner asked officials to complete the tender process for undertaking the construction of large sumps. Information on dengue cases is also expected to be shared with the head office on a daily basis.