Amrapali Kata takes charge as GHMC Commissioner, AV Ranganath as EV&DM Commissioner

Hyderabad: IAS officer Amrapali Kata took charge as the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday.

According to the latest transfer orders from the state government, Amrapali Kata has been appointed as the new Commissioner of GHMC. She took over the charge from Ronald Rose who has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Energy Department. After taking charge, Amrapali was greeted by the higher officials of GHMC and she was felicitated.

On this occasion, Zonal Commissioners Hemant Keshav Patil, Apoorva Chauhan and Upender Reddy were present. Meanwhile, Senior IPS officer A V Ranganath assumed charge as GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Commissioner on Wednesday.

On this occasion, office officials and staff warmly welcomed the new Commissioner, presenting flowers and extending their congratulations.