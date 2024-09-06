  • Menu
GHMC Comm. reviews infra works in Old City
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata has visited the Old City and reviewed the infrastructure development works.

The Commissioner instructed officials to complete the work of Falaknuma Road over Bridge (RoB) expeditiously. She visited the Charminar zone and inspected the proposed development works. Alongside this, she visited and reviewed the Bandlaguda flyover junction works, road widening from Bandlaguda to Errakunta and Tulsi Nagar to Ghouse Nagar via Mailardevpally Kattedan flyover construction.

She also inspected the proposed road widening from Tribunal to Tipu Khan Majid, Engine Bowli, Baba Bazar to Bhawani Nagar, and the proposed road widening from Sheikh Faiz Kaman to Dabirpura flyover.

