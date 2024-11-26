GHMC Commissioner attends Prajavani, receives 126 applications

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ilambarti attended the Prajavani programme on Monday and directed the officials to address the complaints promptly. As many as 126 applications from citizens on various grievances across the GHMC area were received.

According to GHMC, in the headquarters 46 complaints were received, and of them 21 grievances were from the town planning department while five each were to the health and family welfare department.

Additionally, four grievances were related to the electrical department, two each to the departments of sports, chief engineer maintenance department, estate department, labour department, and housing departments, while one grievance was submitted to the vigilance department.

Moreover, 80 complaints were zonal-based complaints; of them, 33 complaints were in Kukatpally zone, nine in Serilingampally zone, 14 LB Nagar zone, 21 Secunderabad zone, and three in Charminar zone.

No applications were submitted for the Khairtabad zone. Three requests were received through the Prajavani phone-in programme.

They were forwarded to the respective departments for resolution by the GHMC Commissioner.