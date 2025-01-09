Live
- Venkatesh unveils ‘Boomerang’ first look
- Common Kite Flying Challenges During Makar Sankranti 2025: How to Overcome Them
- Tirupati SP and TTD JEO transferred in stampede incident
- Hans Zimmer Composes Music for Indian Cinema for the First Time in Sonu Sood’s Fateh
- itel Zeno 10 to ignite Entry Level Smartphone Market starting at Rs.5699
- GHMC Commissioner Responds to Contractors' Protest, Holds Talks with Union Leaders
- PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: New Magical Powers and Features to Explore!
- Man Caught Altering File at MUDA Office, Video Goes Viral and Concerns Raised
- Minister Boseraju Pledges Support for Forest-Fringe Tribal Communities
- Apple May Launch iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 17 Air in 2025 – What to Expect
Just In
GHMC Commissioner Responds to Contractors' Protest, Holds Talks with Union Leaders
Responding to the ongoing protest by contractors, GHMC Commissioner Ilamabarithi held discussions with union leaders on the matter
Hyderabad: Responding to the ongoing protest by contractors, GHMC Commissioner Ilamabarithi held discussions with union leaders on the matter. The meeting aimed to address the concerns raised by the contractors, and it was agreed that the protest would be temporarily suspended until the talks are concluded.
The contractors had earlier staged a demonstration to voice their grievances, which prompted the GHMC to step in and initiate talks to resolve the issue. Commissioner Ilamabarithi emphasized the importance of finding a mutually beneficial solution to the matter and assured the union leaders that their concerns would be considered.
Both parties are expected to continue discussions to find an amicable resolution. The temporary suspension of the protest marks a positive step towards resolving the matter peacefully and efficiently.