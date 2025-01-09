GHMC Commissioner Responds to Contractors' Protest, Holds Talks with Union Leaders

Hyderabad: Responding to the ongoing protest by contractors, GHMC Commissioner Ilamabarithi held discussions with union leaders on the matter. The meeting aimed to address the concerns raised by the contractors, and it was agreed that the protest would be temporarily suspended until the talks are concluded.

The contractors had earlier staged a demonstration to voice their grievances, which prompted the GHMC to step in and initiate talks to resolve the issue. Commissioner Ilamabarithi emphasized the importance of finding a mutually beneficial solution to the matter and assured the union leaders that their concerns would be considered.

Both parties are expected to continue discussions to find an amicable resolution. The temporary suspension of the protest marks a positive step towards resolving the matter peacefully and efficiently.