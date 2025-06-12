GHMC cranks up crackdown against sweet shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several sweet shops in the city were found to be flouting food safety and hygiene standards. The Food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation conducted inspections across the city on Wednesday.

On a single day, as many as 60 sweet shops were inspected by the Food Safety Officers, following the directions of GHMC commissioner RV Karnan.

Accordingly, the Food Safety Officers are conducting surprise inspection of sweets shops in their respective circle areas and the drive is being continued. The Commissioner instructed all the food safety officers to conduct surprise inspections on sweet Shops in their circle. Each officer was instructed to raid not less than five establishments in their circle. During the raid, the officers found common violations – use by/best before dates were not displayed for the sweets and savories kept in display for sale, utensils not clean, poor lighting in the kitchen premises, open dustbins.

Moreover, windows are not fitted with insect proof meshes to prevent entry of insects, exhausts were found to be greasy, flooring was found to be patchy at some places and was found to be littered with food waste, housefly infestation was observed, walls and ceilings were found to be greasy, patchy and flaky, water stagnation was observed in the washing area and was found to be unclean and drainage system in kitchen was not proper.

Additionally, food handlers were found to be handling the food with bare hands, employees were found without hairnets, pest control records, employee health records and water analysis reports were not found to be maintained.

During the inspections, on finding violation of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 and Rules & Regulations, 2011, notices were also issued for rectification of defects and major violations, adjudication will be filed before the Adjudication Officers concerned.

The food safety officers directed all sweet shop owners to strictly maintain hygiene standards in preparation of the food items, ensure clean kitchen premises, and maintain proper labelling of food items on display. The officers reiterated that failure to comply could result in legal action and possible closure of establishments.