GHMC decentralises ads, name board permissions

Hyderabad: The GHMC has announced the decentralisation of permissions related to advertisements and name boards for commercial and trade establishments.

These permissions, which were previously processed exclusively at the GHMC Head Office, will henceforth be handled at the circle level to ensure faster and more citizen-friendly service delivery.

With this decentralisation, citizens may now approach the Deputy Commissioners of their respective circles for all matters connected to the installation of signboards at business premises.

GHMC has also clarified that all applications for advertisement and name board permissions must be submitted online through the official portal: https://advt.ghmc.gov.in/

The corporation urged citizens and business owners to utilise the streamlined system for quicker process ing and improved accessibility.