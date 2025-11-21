  1. Home
GHMC extends last date to apply for trade licence

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced the schedule for renewal of existing trade licences and issuance of new trade licences for the period January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

As per the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Byelaws, the applications must normally be submitted 30 days before licence expiry.

However, due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, the last date for application is deferred by 20 days—till December 20, 2025, without any penalty.

The revised schedule is on or before December 20 without penalty, up to February 19, 2026, (delay up to 60 days) a 25 per cent penalty, from February 20, 2026 (delay beyond 60 days) a 50 per cent penalty.

Additionally,

Telangana Green Fund charges apply a 10 per cent of licence fee (rounded to next Rs 50) for licences up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 for licences above Rs 5,000.

GHMC Trade LicenceModel Code of ConductPenalty StructureTelangana Green Fund ChargesHyderabad Business Regulations

