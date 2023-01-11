GHMC fixes sign boards on Kothaguda flyover

Hyderabad: Following the report published in The Hans India, 'Kothaguda flyover: A masterpiece with faulty road design', the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation swung into action and marked the road markings on feasible locations and erected direction boards to ensure smooth passage for commuters.

The Hans India took up the issue that the newly inaugurated 2.2 km long bi-directional Kothaguda flyover has been making driving dangerous on the flyover as it lacks road markings and signs, leaving commuters confused on where to take a turn and where the split begins. After the report was published, the civic body started marking the arrows on the split of the flyover and erected the direction sign board.

According to a report published on January 4, the flyover which aims to ease traffic between Kothaguda and Kondapur has now turned out to be a nightmare for its commuters. It has been witnessed that drivers at flyover are confused to choose the lane for their destination, as it has deep curves and a sudden split following the blind curve which lacks road markings and sign boards.

Harsha of 'Indian hodophiles driving diaries' who has been promoting road safety across the country said after the report was published, the civic body along with traffic police started the road markings partially and entire works were completed on Sunday.

"As the flyover has deep curves and a sudden split following the blind curve, the arrows were marked on the feasible locations at flyover to avoid confusion to the drivers. Also, an indication of area direction boards was erected on which stretch the split road leads to Hitec City and Hafeezpet," he added.