GHMC holds dengue awareness rally in city

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasised the critical need for preventive action against diseases like dengue, stating, by taking responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in the environment and controlling mosquito menace we can significantly diminish spread of the disease.

On the National Dengue Day, the Mayor and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy on Friday led an awareness rally in various areas. During the event, pamphlets on dengue prevention were distributed to residents, educating them on steps to combat mosquito breeding.

The deputy mayor emphasised, “The primary goal of this awareness initiative led by GHMC is to enhance public sanitation awareness.” To combat dengue, it is essential to implement practices such as ensuring cleanliness in every household, eliminating stagnant water, securely covering water tanks, and responsibly disposing of plastic waste and garbage.

The corporation reaffirms its commitment to building a safer Hyderabad through people-led prevention. Dengue is a preventable disease—but if ignored, it can become fatal. Your safety is our priority’.

‘Our teams are working every day to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites, ensuring cleaner environments in our neighbourhoods. However, defeating dengue requires collective responsibility and people-led efforts. We urge every citizen to do their part at home and in the community.’

“To effectively combat diseases such as dengue, it is essential for government agencies, community organisations, educational institutions and citizens to work together. Maintaining cleanliness in our homes and neighbourhoods is crucial; we must lead by example,” said senior entomologist Durgaprasad.

The Mayor said “Embracing the motto ‘Environmental cleanliness is our responsibility’ will empower us to make this initiative successful. It is our collective duty to ensure a clean environment to prevent illnesses like dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. Let us commit to these practices to safeguard our health and keep mosquitoes at bay.”

Every individual plays a vital role in stopping the spread of dengue. Through awareness, responsibility, and timely action, we can save lives, he said.