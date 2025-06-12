GHMC, HYDRAA join hands to combat waterlogging

Hyderabad: In preparation for the monsoon season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has intensified efforts to prevent urban flooding and deployed emergency teams across the city.

A total of 130 monsoon emergency teams, each comprising 12 personnel, are being deployed under GHMC’s jurisdiction. Additionally, 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from HYDRAA, each with 15 members, will be deployed to support these units.

During a review meeting held at the Municipal Secretary’s office on Wednesday, officials reiterated that the main objective is to ensure the public faces no inconvenience during the rainy season, with both HYDRAA and GHMC working to minimise flood risks.

In this initiative, teams from both GHMC and HYDRAA will operate under the direct supervision of HYDRAA authorities to ensure a prompt response during waterlogging incidents. These teams will be deployed in flood-prone areas and will spring into action whenever water stagnation is reported, particularly in residential areas, with their collaborative efforts aimed at facilitating smooth traffic flow and mitigating the risk of flooding.

While GHMC will take charge of removing silt and debris from sewers, HYDRAA will offer logistics and manpower assistance as needed. The responsibility for managing the operations of monsoon emergency teams now lies with HYDRAA.