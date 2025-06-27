Live
- Microsoft Updates Xbox 360 Dashboard After 20 Years — With a Nudge Toward Newer Consoles
- Manchu Manoj Praises Brother Vishnu’s Performance in Kannappa
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches Police AI Hackathon in Guntur
- No internal rift in Congress, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- IPO-bound Rajputana Stainless’ revenue drops nearly 4 pc to Rs 909.8 crore in FY24
- Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce New Avatar in Upcoming Pan-India Film Mysaa; Poster Out Now
- Marathi is mandatory, reiterates Maha Minister amid talks of Thackeray cousins' joint protest
- Australia lists online extremist network as terror organisation
- Recognising informal & experiential learning key to boost India’s skill landscape: Minister
- GHMC Identifies 221 Homeless People in Special Drive to Make Hyderabad Beggar-Free
GHMC Identifies 221 Homeless People in Special Drive to Make Hyderabad Beggar-Free
Highlights
The GHMC Urban Community Development wing conducted a special drive across key traffic junctions in Hyderabad, identifying 221 homeless individuals.
The GHMC’s Urban Community Development (UCD) wing started a special drive.
They found 221 homeless people at busy traffic junctions in Hyderabad.
The drive aims to make Hyderabad a beggar-free city.
Officials visited places like Basheerbagh, Nampally, Secretariat, and Begum Bazar.
They checked traffic junctions and pavements for homeless people.
Out of the 221, 19 people were moved to night shelters across the city.
The rest, who came from other towns, were sent back after counselling.
The UCD wing said the drive will continue in more areas.
Next Story