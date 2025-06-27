  • Menu
GHMC Identifies 221 Homeless People in Special Drive to Make Hyderabad Beggar-Free

x
Highlights

The GHMC Urban Community Development wing conducted a special drive across key traffic junctions in Hyderabad, identifying 221 homeless individuals.

The GHMC’s Urban Community Development (UCD) wing started a special drive.

They found 221 homeless people at busy traffic junctions in Hyderabad.

The drive aims to make Hyderabad a beggar-free city.

Officials visited places like Basheerbagh, Nampally, Secretariat, and Begum Bazar.

They checked traffic junctions and pavements for homeless people.

Out of the 221, 19 people were moved to night shelters across the city.

The rest, who came from other towns, were sent back after counselling.

The UCD wing said the drive will continue in more areas.

